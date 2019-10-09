|
Rita L. Kent
Together Again
Age 86, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Massillon to the late Arden and Hazel Pitz on February 12, 1933. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School and started her career working in the credit department at Sears. After marrying her husband Jack in 1955, she chose to be a stay at home Mom and raised four children. After her children were grown she worked 10 years in the child day care industry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack; twin brother, Richard Pitz; brother, James Pitz; daughter, Amy Comune; in-laws, Ralph and Elizabeth Kent; brother-in-law, James Keelan and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Betty Scarnecchia. She leaves to cherish in her memory sons, Kurt (Debbie), Keith, and Brian (Daleree); grandchildren, Amanda (Greg) Berry, Katie (Kevin) Powers, Danielle (Jeff) Mitchell, Nicholas and Sarah Comune; great grandchildren, Anthony and Alano Berry, DeAir and Devon Mitchell; sister-in-law, Donna Keelan.
In honoring her wishes there will be a private service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the . Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019