Rita M. Dompier 1925-2019
age 93 of Canton went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with her beloved husband, Earl J. Dompier who passed away in Feb. 3, 1979. Rita was born March 28, 1925 in Millersburg, the daughter of the late H. Wylie and Lena (Straits) Kendall. She graduated from Millersburg High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed at Mercy as a Register Nurse retiring in 1986. During World War II, Rita was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She has been a member of the Nurses Health Study of Harvard Medical School since 1976. She is also a member of Mercy Alumni and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Dalpra; brother, Lawrence Kendall and sister, Helen Salasek. She is survived by her children, Michele (Tim) Meese of Florida, Diane Bronikowsky and David Dompier both of Texas; sisters, Ruth Carpenter and Louella Keslar; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call Monday morning 9 to 9:50 a.m. in the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019