Rita M. (Marzoppi) "Together Again"
Marcoaldi
of Louisville, passed away peacefully on May 17th at the age of 97. She was born in Pennsylvania on March 27, 1922 to the late Rafaello and Marianna (Cecconi) Marzoppi. She graduated from McKinley High School class of 1940, and was a resident of Louisville. Rita was also a life long member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish in Canton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John and sons-in-law, Ted Burns and Kevin Casper; sister and brother-in-law, Bruna and Arthur Donatini; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rosato and Angelina Marcoaldi; in-laws, Joseph and Sandra Marcoaldi, Norma Marzoppi, Anita and Fred Parcher, Gulielomo (Coach) Shori, Basil Ross, Don McAndrew, Don Linn; niece, Pamela Marzoppi Love, and nephew, Fr. Nicholas Shori. Left to cherish the memories are her children, Kathy Marcoaldi, Nancy Casper, Karen and Bob Bergert, and Patty Burns; the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Chadwell, Steve and Leslie Bergert, George and Mandi Burns, MaryKate and Cole Kratzer, Casey Casper; and her eight great-grandchildren, Janna, Jara, and Jaylin Chadwell, Kaiden and Dakota Bergert. Haley and Tristen Burns and Adrian McClung. Also surviving are her brothers and sister-in-law, Bruno Marzoppi, Eugene and Judy Marzoppi; sisters, Irene Ross, Jean Linn and Lillian McAndrew; and sister-in-law, Rose Shori; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the St. Anthony/All Saints Parish Family, and the St. Joseph Care Center Family.
Family and friends will be received at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish (1530 11th st S.E. Canton, Ohio) on Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the care, loving and compassionate staff of St. Joseph Care Center and Crossroads Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center, Employee Fund (2300 Reno Dr. Louisville, Ohio 44641).
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019