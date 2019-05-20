Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
1530 11th st
S.E. Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
1530 11th st
S.E. Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Marcoaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. (Marzoppi) Marcoaldi


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita M. (Marzoppi) Marcoaldi Obituary
Rita M. (Marzoppi) "Together Again"

Marcoaldi

of Louisville, passed away peacefully on May 17th at the age of 97. She was born in Pennsylvania on March 27, 1922 to the late Rafaello and Marianna (Cecconi) Marzoppi. She graduated from McKinley High School class of 1940, and was a resident of Louisville. Rita was also a life long member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish in Canton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John and sons-in-law, Ted Burns and Kevin Casper; sister and brother-in-law, Bruna and Arthur Donatini; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rosato and Angelina Marcoaldi; in-laws, Joseph and Sandra Marcoaldi, Norma Marzoppi, Anita and Fred Parcher, Gulielomo (Coach) Shori, Basil Ross, Don McAndrew, Don Linn; niece, Pamela Marzoppi Love, and nephew, Fr. Nicholas Shori. Left to cherish the memories are her children, Kathy Marcoaldi, Nancy Casper, Karen and Bob Bergert, and Patty Burns; the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Chadwell, Steve and Leslie Bergert, George and Mandi Burns, MaryKate and Cole Kratzer, Casey Casper; and her eight great-grandchildren, Janna, Jara, and Jaylin Chadwell, Kaiden and Dakota Bergert. Haley and Tristen Burns and Adrian McClung. Also surviving are her brothers and sister-in-law, Bruno Marzoppi, Eugene and Judy Marzoppi; sisters, Irene Ross, Jean Linn and Lillian McAndrew; and sister-in-law, Rose Shori; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, the St. Anthony/All Saints Parish Family, and the St. Joseph Care Center Family.

Family and friends will be received at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish (1530 11th st S.E. Canton, Ohio) on Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the care, loving and compassionate staff of St. Joseph Care Center and Crossroads Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center, Employee Fund (2300 Reno Dr. Louisville, Ohio 44641).

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now