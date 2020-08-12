Rita Mae Blosser
91, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away July 31st 2020 after suffering a stroke. Rita was born in Massillon June 15th 1929, to John and Giovanna (Sammartino) Flinn, and married Donald Blosser Dec. 23, 1958. She lived most of her life in the Massillon/Canton area. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1947. Was a member of the Coaches Wives Association and Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. She retired in 1989 from retail sales. She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita was survived by three children, Clyde (Cyndee) Bowman of Louisville, Theresa Hosack of Albany, Ohio, Brian (Sue) Blosser of Atlanta, Ga; six grandchildren, Lisa and Brandon Bowman, Brandy (Scott) Wade, Carly (Jeremy) Jordan, Justin (Chesley) Blosser, Jayme Blosser, and six great-grandchildren, Linkin, Amahrie, Claire, Juliann, Jerrett, with one due in December. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Blosser; her parents; and her 12 brothers and sisters.
Service will be held Saturday Aug. 15th at 10:30 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd., Massillon, the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton, Ohio. Messages of comfort and support may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222