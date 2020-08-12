1/1
Rita Mae Blosser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Mae Blosser

91, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away July 31st 2020 after suffering a stroke. Rita was born in Massillon June 15th 1929, to John and Giovanna (Sammartino) Flinn, and married Donald Blosser Dec. 23, 1958. She lived most of her life in the Massillon/Canton area. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1947. Was a member of the Coaches Wives Association and Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. She retired in 1989 from retail sales. She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rita was survived by three children, Clyde (Cyndee) Bowman of Louisville, Theresa Hosack of Albany, Ohio, Brian (Sue) Blosser of Atlanta, Ga; six grandchildren, Lisa and Brandon Bowman, Brandy (Scott) Wade, Carly (Jeremy) Jordan, Justin (Chesley) Blosser, Jayme Blosser, and six great-grandchildren, Linkin, Amahrie, Claire, Juliann, Jerrett, with one due in December. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Blosser; her parents; and her 12 brothers and sisters.

Service will be held Saturday Aug. 15th at 10:30 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home, 1100 Wales Rd., Massillon, the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Mount Eaton, Ohio. Messages of comfort and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved