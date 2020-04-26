|
|
Rita T. Spore
Together Again
Age 91, of Canton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born July 12, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to the late Henry and Clara (Shepherd) Preusser. Rita was retired from Timken Company where she had worked in customer relations. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and Bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lauren "Dutch" Spore in 2015; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Bonnie) Spore of Bolivar, and Jim Spore of Canton; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Joann (John) Catlin.
According to her wishes, following cremation, a private burial is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020