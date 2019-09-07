|
Robert A. Bennett
69, of Marblehead passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born September 4, 1950 in Canton the son of Anthony and Patricia (Rehfus) Bennett. He married Mary Jo Vulich on May 12, 1984. Bob worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years as a crane operator in Canton and a statistical processor in Sandusky, retiring in 2006. Bob was a long time Browns fan and a member of Marblehead and Put-in-Bay Brown Backers and called "The World Class Statistician". He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling to the islands, following Cleveland Sports and working the daily crossword puzzle. Bob also held a 25 gross ton Captain's License.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years Mary Jo; sister: Jodi (David) Beltz of Louisville, Ohio; brother: Scott (Kelly) Bennett of Louisville, Ohio; sister-in-law: Ping Vulich of Euclid, Ohio; nephews: Tony (Andrea) Stover of Michigan, Ben (Emily Luke) Stover of Nashville, TN, Calvin and Cooper Bennett of Louisville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio where the family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow in Clemons Cemetery, Marblehead, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be given to Danbury Athletic Boosters Scholarship Fund, 9451 E. Harbor Rd. Marblehead, OH 43440 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser, 419-732-0909
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019