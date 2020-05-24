Robert A. BrewerAge 89, died Tuesday. He was a life resident of the Canton/North Canton, 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a retired carpenter/brick layer. Bob was a member of the Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton), North Canton Council No. 3777 K. of C. and was a former Habitat for Humanity volunteer in Stark and Carroll Counties.Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (McKenna) Brewer and by brothers, Paul, Thomas, Dennis and Clement Brewer. Survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Karen Brewer and Joseph Stanco of Clinton, N.Y.; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Nance (Vatalaro) Brewer of Canton and Dr. Timothy Brewer of Ypsilanti, Mich.; and grandchildren, Matthew, Katherine, Lauren, Simon, Noah and Caleb.A Funeral Mass will held at a later date to be announced. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1400 Raff Rd SW Ste. A, Canton, OH 44710. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)