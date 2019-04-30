|
Robert A. Fonte, Jr.
passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Robert celebrated his 40th birthday on Easter Sunday. He was a 1997 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and attended Ashland University. Robert was a charismatic and passionate man who loved art, enjoyed playing the guitar and was working hard to find his way in life.
Robert was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Yolanda Frustaci; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Marie "Betty" Fonte. He is survived by his mother, Victoria Frustaci (Jim) Bergeman; father, Robert Fonte, Sr.; sisters, Jessica (Jim) McClure and Melissa (Matthew) Mitchell; nieces, Lydia and Juliana; nephews, Luke and Ryan; fiancee, Jessica Mindlin (Rebecca and Rachel); and also many loving relatives and friends. A special thank you to Marianna Domino and John Colbentz for opening their home and hearts to Robert for the past few months. He was so happy at your home.
Family and friends will be received at Christ the Servant Catholic Parish on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon in the church, with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano and Rev. Fr. Thomas Dyer, con-celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Scholarship Fund, in Robert's memory.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019