Robert A. Gimroth
Age 70, of Louisville, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born in Canton on October 17, 1949 to Charles and Doris (Stonehill) Gimroth. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1967. He retired from Sugardale and had also worked at Halliburton in Wooster. He is a member of Christ Memorial Church in Robertsville.
He is survived by a brother, Dale (Pam) Gimroth of Alliance; niece, Jennifer Carpenter; two nephews, Joshua Carpenter, Steve Kuznia; great niece, Breonna Stewart; great nephew, Boston Carpenter-Berry.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial will be in the Robertsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10-12 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020