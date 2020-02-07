Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Robert Gimroth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gimroth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Gimroth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Gimroth Obituary
Robert A. Gimroth

Age 70, of Louisville, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born in Canton on October 17, 1949 to Charles and Doris (Stonehill) Gimroth. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1967. He retired from Sugardale and had also worked at Halliburton in Wooster. He is a member of Christ Memorial Church in Robertsville.

He is survived by a brother, Dale (Pam) Gimroth of Alliance; niece, Jennifer Carpenter; two nephews, Joshua Carpenter, Steve Kuznia; great niece, Breonna Stewart; great nephew, Boston Carpenter-Berry.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 noon in the Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial will be in the Robertsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10-12 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -