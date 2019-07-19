|
Robert A. Gladden 1944-2019
age 75, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born June 11, 1944 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Robert W. and Lillian (Hunt) Gladden. He was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple.
Robert is preceded by a half-brother, Dennis Gladden and son-in-law, David Wells. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole (Joy) Gladden; daughters, Regina (Frank) Jones, Christina Gladden-Wells, Mary Lou (Gladden), Carolyn (Gladden); son, David Gladden; grandsons, Chad (Keri) Jones, Hunter Jones; granddaughter, Tara Jones Stone; two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brother, Ron (Mary) Gladden of Cardington, Ohio; and half-sister, Ruth (Gladden) McCreery of Barberton, Ohio.
Friends will be received Saturday, July 20th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the VA, Mercy Medical Home Health Care, Community Hospice, as well as all the family and friends for all their kindness and support over the years of Bob's declining health. We love you all and pray God blesses you all abundantly. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
