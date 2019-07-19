Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Robert A. Gladden


1944 - 2019
Robert A. Gladden Obituary
Robert A. Gladden 1944-2019

age 75, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born June 11, 1944 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Robert W. and Lillian (Hunt) Gladden. He was a member of Trinity Gospel Temple.

Robert is preceded by a half-brother, Dennis Gladden and son-in-law, David Wells. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carole (Joy) Gladden; daughters, Regina (Frank) Jones, Christina Gladden-Wells, Mary Lou (Gladden), Carolyn (Gladden); son, David Gladden; grandsons, Chad (Keri) Jones, Hunter Jones; granddaughter, Tara Jones Stone; two great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brother, Ron (Mary) Gladden of Cardington, Ohio; and half-sister, Ruth (Gladden) McCreery of Barberton, Ohio.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 20th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the VA, Mercy Medical Home Health Care, Community Hospice, as well as all the family and friends for all their kindness and support over the years of Bob's declining health. We love you all and pray God blesses you all abundantly. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019
