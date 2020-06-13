Robert A. Neidert
1950 - 2020
Robert A. Neidert

Bob Neidert, "Bottom Dollar Bob", 70, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born May 3, 1950 in Akron to the late John and Theresa Neidert. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army and recently retired, after 50 years, as a tire salesman in the Akron and Massillon areas. Bob loved art and music and enjoyed being a member of Tuesday Musical. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the Massillon Tigers for many years. Bob enjoyed being around people and belonged to several fraternal, ethnic and service organizations, such as the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and FOPA #6.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Field and Joan Snider. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, sister, Patricia Jones-Neal; best buddy and fellow bird watcher, Kerry Campbell; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Due to the current pandemic a private family service has taken place and burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth, Ohio. A celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob's name, to a charity of your choice. Please keep the entire Neidert family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
We appreciated Bob's support of the Soap Box Derby. Not only was he a giving person, he was very friendly and became a friend over the last two years. We will greatly miss his enthusiasm here at the track.
Mark Gerberich
Friend
