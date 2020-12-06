1/1
ROBERT A. "BOB" PHILLIPS
1947 - 2020
Robert A. Phillips

73, passed away unexpectedly November 27, 2020.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sally; children, Deanna Phillips (George Oliver), Barrett (Misty) Phillips and Anissa Phillips (Dennis Menard); step-children, Eric Lind (Heather), Natalie McGee (Steve); 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Tim Phillips (Ana); sister, Patty Payette (Dave); as well as nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Per Bob's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to COVID, the family has elected to forgo traditional services. Please continue to keep the entire Phillips family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Sally and the family. May your many precious memories of Bob give each of you peace and comfort. Jim and Rita Krahl
Jim and Rita Krahl
Friend
