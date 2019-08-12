Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Robert A. Pickard Jr.


1950 - 2019
Robert A. Pickard Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Pickard Jr.

Age 69, of Canton, passed away Saturday August 10, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1950 in Canton to the late Robert A. Sr. and Phyllis (Thompson) Pickard. Robert was a 1968 graduate of McKinley High School. He retired from Republic Steel after 33 years of service and retired from Portage County Water Resources after 13 years of service. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie# 2374, Louisville and the Army/Navy Garrison #1982, Bolivar.

He is preceded in death by an infant twin sister, Roberta. Robert is survived by his wife, Tresa A. (DeCost) to whom he was married 30 years; five children, Mike Pickard, Kayla (Kevin) Ketler, Melonie (Bill) Bracken, Charles (Mary) Rayner and Joyce (Steve) McCabe; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Stevan (Roxanne) Pickard; one sister, Karen Menapace.

Funeral services will be Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019
