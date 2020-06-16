Dr. Robert A. VanLew
Dr. Robert A. VanLew

89, resident of Cornerstone Village, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on July 4, 1930 in Canton, Ohio. Bob graduated in 1952 from Milligan College, where he met his wife, Harriet Bullock. He earned a Master of Divinity in 1955 from Southern Baptist Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky, as well as a Doctor of Ministry in 1982 from Drew University in New Jersey. For over fifty years he was a minister, holding weekend ministries in the early years while studying. Later he served three full time ministries at Fork, Maryland; Massillon, Ohio; and Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. After he retired in 1994 he and his wife moved back to her hometown of Bristol, Tennessee, where he became an active member at Central Holston Christian Church. Throughout his life he was involved in community and parachurch organizations, including several boards of colleges and missions. During his ministry in Maryland, he taught Greek at Eastern Christian College. At the age of sixteen, Bob earned his pilots license and enjoyed flying until his retirement.

~Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Harriet, and his son, Andy (Kathy) of Kent Island, Maryland and daughter, Katy Smelser (Randy) of Peine, Germany. Additional survivors include grandson Jimmy, granddaughter, Laura Lindergren (Seth), and great granddaughter, Holland Kate, all of Kent Island, Maryland. The family would like to extend thanks to all caregivers, Pat Mullins of Bristol, and the staff at Cornerstone Village Health Care, as well as the staff at Johnson City Medical Center and Hospice Care.

~A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held later at Central Holston Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Central Holston Christian Church, 261 Sand Bar Road, Bristol, TN, 37620 or Milligan University, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tennessee, 37682. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
