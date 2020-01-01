|
Lt. Col. Robert A. Waltz
age 89, of Louisville, Ohio was welcomed into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by beloved family, in his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 4, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Harry and Iva (Beck) Waltz. Bob was retired from Alliance Machine after 30 years, Louisville schools as a bus driver for 15 years and served in the Army/National Guard for 22 years. He was a member of the Fairhope United Methodist Church, American Legion #574, a member of the National Cambridge Collectors Association and a 50+ year member of the Mile Branch Grange. He enjoyed recreational flying with family and friends, piloting his own aircraft for 25 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kathleen (Mueller) Waltz; his daughter, Diane (Lou) Eslich; his son, James (Ada) Waltz; sister, Jean Aufrance; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Waltz and his brother, Harold Waltz.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairhope United Methodist Church, 5660 Louisville St NE, Louisville, OH 44641.
