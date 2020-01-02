Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
Lt. Col. Robert A. Waltz


1930 - 2019
Lt. Col. Robert A. Waltz Obituary
Lt. Col. Robert

A. Waltz

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairhope United Methodist Church, 5660 Louisville St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020
