|
|
|
Lt. Col. Robert
A. Waltz
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairhope United Methodist Church, 5660 Louisville St NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020