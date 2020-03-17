|
Robert Allan Carpenter
age 58 of Massillon passed away March 15, 2020 at Compassionate Care Center. He was born Nov. 28, 1961 in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Robert and F. Kay Carpenter. Allan loved fishing and boating; his 61 Impala and the rest of his cars. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Chicgo, Molly, and Lulu.
He was preceded in death by his brother, L. Doug Carpenter. He is survived by brothers, G. Kent Carpenter, Michael Carpenter, Kevin (Jackie) Carpenter; companion, Susan Yarnell.
As per his wishes there will be no services. Condolences may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020