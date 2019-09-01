|
|
Robert "Bob" Amos McKinney
Robert "Bob" Amos McKinney, 94, died on August 23, 2019 in Wilmore, KY. Born on November 15, 1924 to the late Donald G. McKinney and Ethel A. Everett in Canton, OH. Bob was a WWII Veteran in the Army, a graduate of Kent State University and the district sales manager for Timken. He attended Christ Presbyterian in Canton, OH.
Bob is predeceased in death by his parents and his wife, the late Wanda Wood McKinney. Survivors include his daughters, Marsha (Stuart) Hutchinson of Danville, KY and Joan (Sammy) Caldwell of Harrodsburg, KY; his son, Douglas (Sharon) McKinney of North Canton, OH; six grandchildren, Shellie (Dan) Lebanion, Derrick (Jeanna) Hutchinson, Stephanie (Rob) Cloyd, Ben (Kasey) Caldwell, Christina McKinney, Missy (Jason) Stalling, and ten great-great grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, OH. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019