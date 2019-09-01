Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MCKINNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT AMOS "BOB" MCKINNEY


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT AMOS "BOB" MCKINNEY Obituary
Robert "Bob" Amos McKinney

Robert "Bob" Amos McKinney, 94, died on August 23, 2019 in Wilmore, KY. Born on November 15, 1924 to the late Donald G. McKinney and Ethel A. Everett in Canton, OH. Bob was a WWII Veteran in the Army, a graduate of Kent State University and the district sales manager for Timken. He attended Christ Presbyterian in Canton, OH.

Bob is predeceased in death by his parents and his wife, the late Wanda Wood McKinney. Survivors include his daughters, Marsha (Stuart) Hutchinson of Danville, KY and Joan (Sammy) Caldwell of Harrodsburg, KY; his son, Douglas (Sharon) McKinney of North Canton, OH; six grandchildren, Shellie (Dan) Lebanion, Derrick (Jeanna) Hutchinson, Stephanie (Rob) Cloyd, Ben (Kasey) Caldwell, Christina McKinney, Missy (Jason) Stalling, and ten great-great grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, OH. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.