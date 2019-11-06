Home

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
ROBERT B. NELSON


1956 - 2019
ROBERT B. NELSON Obituary
Robert B. Nelson

Robert B. Nelson, 63, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Born on February 4, 1956 in Alliance, to Robert Gustav and Marlene (Pisoni) Nelson, he lived in Canton all of his life. Robert was member of The Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton. A 1974 graduate of West Branch High School, he served our country in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserves. Robert was a self-employed "Jack of All Trades" and was also known as "Wild Man" by all of his friends. Robert was a fitness enthusiast; he was an avid runner and competed in triathlons. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, and riding his bike. But most importantly, he was a devoted family man and enjoyed helping anyone he could.

Survivors include his wife, Joni L. (Kemp) Nelson, whom he married on June 25, 1977; his daughter, Casey Halter of Canton; a grandson, Pierce M. Halter; brother, Jerry (Christine) Nelson of Marlboro, sister, Lori (Pete) Pagnucco of Hermosa Beach, CA; brother, John Nelson of Salem and brother, Steve (Stacy) Nelson of Alliance; several nieces and nephews; and his dog Pip. Preceding him in death were his parents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Very Rev. Canon Matthew J. Mankowski, of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , www.st.jude.org or to the , - Northeast Regional Office, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. You are invited to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
