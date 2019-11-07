Home

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
ROBERT B. NELSON


1956 - 2019
ROBERT B. NELSON Obituary
Robert B. Nelson

Robert B. Nelson

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. His Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Very Rev. Canon Matthew J. Mankowski, of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , www.st.jude.org or to the , - Northeast Regional Office, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. You are invited to view Robert's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Sharer-

Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
