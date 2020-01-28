|
Robert B. Whitacre
73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on January 25, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1946 the son of the late Robert & Grace Whitacre. He was a man of faith and was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church. He was employed with Republic Steel for 23 years as an electrician. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. His greatest enjoyment was being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Kathy Wheeland. Robert is survived by his loving family, children, Janet L. (Mike Wells) Whitacre, Robert A. (Kim Richey) Whitacre, and Steven D. Whitacre; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Whitacre Ashbaugh Gardner; ex-wife, loving friend, Sandy (Whitacre) Blythe; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The world has lost a good man and will be missed.
The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020