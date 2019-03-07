|
|
Robert B. Wike
92, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born in Canton on January 25, 1927, to the late George and Helen Wike; and was a 1944 graduate of Canton South High School. Robert proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was also in the Merchant Marines. He retired from the Hoover Company in 1993, following 27 years of employment as a mechanic. He was a member of Westbrook Park United Methodist Church, Elk's Lodge #68 and McKinley Eagle's Arie #2370. Robert was an avid skier and was on the ski patrol at Brandywine. He was a strong and dedicated individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Anne Wike on April 26, 2005.
He leaves his son, Greg A. Wike of Canton; daughters, Heidi (Greg) Malone of Canton and Lisa (Greg) Rodak of Canton; grandchildren: Heather Rhodes, Holly Rodak, Crystal Wike and Kevin Wike and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Inurnment will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019