ROBERT BOB ALLEN BARKAN
Robert "Bob" Allen Barkan

69, of Wilmot, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by his family after an 8-month courageous battle with cancer. Throughout Bob's whole life, his unwavering faith in Christ touched many as he proclaimed Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior (Glory Days). He was born in Massillon on February 19, 1951 to the late Louis and Ethel (Saki) Barkan. He graduated from Fairless High School in 1969 and was a lifelong resident of the Fairless community and a member of the Canal Fulton Christian Fellowship church where he served as a deacon. He retired from Stark County Mental Health Board and continued to work for Valleyview Excavating. Bob devoted his life to his family and faith. He enjoyed giving hugs, joking, and making others laugh. He never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, children: Ryan (Elizabeth) Barkan, Todd (Rachael) Barkan and Alisa (Ben) Grass; grandchildren: Logan, Madison, Brooke, Grace, Noah, Brielle and Zachary; brother, Ken (Pat) Barkan; sister- in- law, Marcia Barkan; mother- in- law, Mattie Miller; brother-in-law, Terry Miller; sister-in-law, Joanna (Will) Bullock; several aunts, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Barkan; and father-in-law, LeRoy Miller.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home, 209 Chestnut Street, N.W., Brewster, where social distancing will occur and masks are required. Private family services will be held with burial in East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canal Fulton Christian Fellowship (Children's Ministry) P.O. Box 362, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or to the Zachary Grass Memorial Scholarship Fund at Brewster Federal Credit Union, 105 Wabash Ave. S., Brewster OH 44613. The family would like to thank Dr. Vemulapalli and staff at the Aultman Cancer Center and Aultman Hospice.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
