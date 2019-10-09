|
|
Robert (Bob) G. Kellman
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial services to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to William E. Kurtz Scholarship Fund. C/O Tuslaw High School 1847 Manchester Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019