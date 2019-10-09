The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
ROBERT BOB G. KELLMAN


1931 - 2019
ROBERT BOB G. KELLMAN Obituary
Robert (Bob) G. Kellman

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial services to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to William E. Kurtz Scholarship Fund. C/O Tuslaw High School 1847 Manchester Ave. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
