Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT BOB MONTGOMERY Sr.


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Sr.

"Together Again"

age 95 of Homeworth, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1924, in Alliance to the late William S. and Mary E. (Roland) Montgomery. Bob spent his youth between Alliance and the Clarksburg/Parkersburg area of West Virginia with his sister, Dotty, and several half-siblings. Although he aspired to a career as a professional basketball player, he left high school and served his country in World War II as a U.S. Marine in Peleliu Palou in the Pacific theatre as an air plane mechanic and sniper. When he returned to the States, he worked for his half-brother, Adam, at Jay's Market, where he discovered his talent for sales and management. He took those skills to Mount Union Auto Sales, which ultimately became Lavery Chevrolet. He retired from Lavery's as the vice president and general manager after 50 years in the business. Bob was an avid bowler, golfer, and boater. He was an active citizen; over the years he belonged to the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, the Lions, the Kiwanis, the American Veteran's Association, and the Elks.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Josie; and sister, Dotty. Bob is survived by his children: Theresa (Young) Davis, Kathy Jo (Fred) Wallace, and Robert, Jr., grandchildren: Jeremy and Dustin Young, Danielle (John) Kiko, Fred M. (Erin) Wallace, Jamie Jo (Cole) Carbone, and Christie Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Courtney, Amelia, and Daniel Young, Katlynn and Giana Kiko, Kyler and Grayson Wallace, Jaylee Jo Carbone, as well as his niece, Kandy (Smith) Franke, and nephew Dana Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Aultman Hospice of Alliance or the Disabled American Veterans. Per Bob's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -