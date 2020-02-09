|
Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Sr.
"Together Again"
age 95 of Homeworth, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1924, in Alliance to the late William S. and Mary E. (Roland) Montgomery. Bob spent his youth between Alliance and the Clarksburg/Parkersburg area of West Virginia with his sister, Dotty, and several half-siblings. Although he aspired to a career as a professional basketball player, he left high school and served his country in World War II as a U.S. Marine in Peleliu Palou in the Pacific theatre as an air plane mechanic and sniper. When he returned to the States, he worked for his half-brother, Adam, at Jay's Market, where he discovered his talent for sales and management. He took those skills to Mount Union Auto Sales, which ultimately became Lavery Chevrolet. He retired from Lavery's as the vice president and general manager after 50 years in the business. Bob was an avid bowler, golfer, and boater. He was an active citizen; over the years he belonged to the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, the Lions, the Kiwanis, the American Veteran's Association, and the Elks.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Josie; and sister, Dotty. Bob is survived by his children: Theresa (Young) Davis, Kathy Jo (Fred) Wallace, and Robert, Jr., grandchildren: Jeremy and Dustin Young, Danielle (John) Kiko, Fred M. (Erin) Wallace, Jamie Jo (Cole) Carbone, and Christie Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Courtney, Amelia, and Daniel Young, Katlynn and Giana Kiko, Kyler and Grayson Wallace, Jaylee Jo Carbone, as well as his niece, Kandy (Smith) Franke, and nephew Dana Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Aultman Hospice of Alliance or the Disabled American Veterans. Per Bob's wishes, there are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020