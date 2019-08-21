Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
2425 Myersville Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Prestwick Country Club
3751 Glen Eagles Blvd
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
Bob Remark, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 10, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, August 24th. at 10 a.m. with Father Zachary M. Kawalec presiding. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron.

In lieu of calling hours, a Retirement Celebration with food and beverage will be held at Prestwick Country Club, 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd., Uniontown, Ohio, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to his church, Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 or Aultman Cancer Center or Compassionate Care Center, both at 2600 6th Street S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710.

(Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
