Robert "Bob" Robins
was born on September 25, 1928 in Canton to John and Emma (Fry) Robins and died peacefully on July 15, 2020. He was a Lincoln High Alum and joined the Army, serving as a tank driver and trained for the ski patrol in Colorado's Camp Carson. He then attended The University of Colorado and graduated in it's first Bachelor of Science class for Physical Therapy. For over 40 years, he practiced physical therapy and enjoyed acting in various plays and in a short film, "Yard Sale The Movie", a local Florida production which gave the small town of Palatka a lot of joy. An avid golfer and traveler, Bob was also an active church member and enjoyed the church trip he took to the Holy Land.
Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Dan; their mother Geraldine; his brother Eugene and his wife Kathryn. He leaves to celebrate his memory, his daughters, Terri Robins and Karen (Tim) Fowler; grandchildren, Jeremy Lesh, Karyn (Steve) Esber, Michelle (Matt) Hallam, Autumn, Heather and Brandi; many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Roselawn Gardens in Alliance for the years of care and compassion as well as Grace Hospice in his final months.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
