Robert Bob Sikorsky

Robert Bob Sikorsky Obituary
Robert Bob Sikorsky

91, passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness. Bob graduated from Washington High school with the class of 1946 and worked in machine sales and manufacturing.

He was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Louise Sikorsky and sister, Betty. Survived by daughter, Monica (Phil) Levin; son, John (Emily) Sikorsky; grandchildren, Ben, Shaina and Joanna Levin; Audrey, Zoe and Mia Sikorsky; sister, Marge Henderson; and Rosie Sikorsky, his lifelong friend.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
