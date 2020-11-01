Robert "Bob" Wey1953 – 2020The next time you step out on that tee box, stop, and think about Robert "Bobby" Wey. The next time you birdie a hole, stop, and think of Bobby. The next time you cuss out the person next to you, under your breath or even aloud, stop, and think of Bobby. Bobby entered eternal life at the age of 66 (No it was not COVID). In his life he was impressed by two things, his son, Joe Wey and even more so by his two double eagles. He said his hole in one was luck, but his double eagles were skill. Bobby loved golf so much because he was great at it and it did not talk back. We all know if you were going to be around and you were going to talk, you had better have thick skin and a quick wit. Papa Bob's greatest joy, his granddaughter, Maggie, has already shown great promise in that department. Joey and his wife Amanda have made sure of it. His sister and Irish twin, Marsha Wey McLane, who might have been the only person to get him in line, on occasion, also survives him. His best qualities were his honesty and his independence. He was not going to burden you with anything but the truth.His niece and nephew, Sami and Michael McLane will miss his golf advice and rabbit trapping tricks most of all. He kindly asked, that if you did not like him while he was alive then you do not need to give a flying, you know what, in his death.The family will come together in the coming months to celebrate his life, in keeping with Bob's spirit, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in memory of Bob Wey to Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation Inc., 440 East Warner Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:Heritage Cremation Society330-875-5770