|
|
Robert Bruce Smalley
"Together Again"
age 63, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday,
February 23, 2019 in his home, following a brief illness. He was born July 15, 1955 in Canton, OH to the late Robert D. and Shirley Smalley. Bruce was an Army Veteran and he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 38 years of service.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Susan
Smalley in 2013. He is survived by his son, Robert "Ben" (Melissa) Smalley; three sisters, Barbara (Danny) McCray, Brenda (Brian) Rouse, Lisa (Bryan) Saeger; two grandchildren, Garren and Kaitlyn.
A memorial service will be 12noon Monday (3/4/19) at Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville, OH. Bruce will be laid to rest beside his wife in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisrael funeralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019