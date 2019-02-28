Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SMALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT BRUCE SMALLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT BRUCE SMALLEY Obituary
Robert Bruce Smalley

"Together Again"

age 63, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday,

February 23, 2019 in his home, following a brief illness. He was born July 15, 1955 in Canton, OH to the late Robert D. and Shirley Smalley. Bruce was an Army Veteran and he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 38 years of service.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Susan

Smalley in 2013. He is survived by his son, Robert "Ben" (Melissa) Smalley; three sisters, Barbara (Danny) McCray, Brenda (Brian) Rouse, Lisa (Bryan) Saeger; two grandchildren, Garren and Kaitlyn.

A memorial service will be 12noon Monday (3/4/19) at Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville, OH. Bruce will be laid to rest beside his wife in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisrael funeralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now