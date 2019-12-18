|
|
Robert Burdette Pipher
73, of Wooster died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice LifeCare. He was born Sept. 7, 1946 in Shreve to Joseph and Lenora Spires Pipher. On March 1, 1980, he married his best friend and soulmate, Ruth Holmes. She preceded him in death in 2007. Robert retired from Custodial Services at The College of Wooster. He had also been a truck driver. Robert loved his Lord and had a strong faith. Robert saw people and the world through artist eyes and was accomplished at painting and drawing. He found beauty and soul in all types of music. He loved nature and animals whether walking at the OARDC or being an "animal whisperer". Robert was a historian and story teller, who had an amazing strength and enjoyed the simple and real things in life. He served his country in the U.S. Army.
Robert is survived by his children, Christina Yoder of Canton, Angela McCray of Wooster and Jeff (Andi) Pipher of Canton; son-in-law, Richard Yoder of Navarre; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, James Pipher of Wooster and many nieces and nephews. Along with his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Inurnment, along with his beloved wife, Ruth, will follow in Wooster Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019