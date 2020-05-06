Robert C. BeenAge 90 of Canton passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born July 20, 1929 in Newlon, W.Va. to the late Teddy and Bernice (Daetwyler) Been. He was a Canton resident for the past 42 years and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Robert retired from Goodyear Aerospace in 1988 with 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Pine Valley Sportsman Club. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising beagle dogs and traveling with family and friends.Preceded in death by one son, Steven Been. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley A. (Weaver) Been; three daughters and son-in-law, Patty and Glen Walters, Jackie Dorsey, Virginia Rutherford; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private and interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Campaign.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525