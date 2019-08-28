|
|
Robert Burchfield
Robert (Bob) C. Burchfield, 80 passed away Friday Aug. 16 after a long battle with cancer. Bob was preceded in death by wife, Nina and daughter, Cathy. Survived by children, Kelly, Bob and Kim. He requested no services and donated his body to Science in hope of finding a cure for cancer.
Bob retired from Timken's in 1993 after 31 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and archaeology. Bob was a receiver on McKinley Bulldogs 1956 and 57 state champion football teams. He was a golden gloves boxer and played college football for Baldwin Wallace.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019