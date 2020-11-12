Robert C. Henderson64, of Navarre, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Massillon on May 25, 1956 to Robert L. and Nettie (Smith) Henderson and marred Beth Haley on Sept. 22, 1984 and she survives. Bob was a retired farmer and a self-employed truck driver.In addition to his wife, Beth, he is survived by a son, Adam (Emily Wachter) Henderson; a granddaughter, Grace; his mother of Massillon; a sister, Constance (Bill) Long of Massillon; and a brother, James (Pansy) Henderson of Brewster. He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Greg Charters and Larry Smith.Friends may call on Monday from 9-11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster where social distancing will occur and masks are mandatory. Private family services will be held with burial in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737