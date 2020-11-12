1/
Robert C. Henderson
1956 - 2020
Robert C. Henderson

64, of Navarre, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Massillon on May 25, 1956 to Robert L. and Nettie (Smith) Henderson and marred Beth Haley on Sept. 22, 1984 and she survives. Bob was a retired farmer and a self-employed truck driver.

In addition to his wife, Beth, he is survived by a son, Adam (Emily Wachter) Henderson; a granddaughter, Grace; his mother of Massillon; a sister, Constance (Bill) Long of Massillon; and a brother, James (Pansy) Henderson of Brewster. He was preceded in death by his father; and brothers, Greg Charters and Larry Smith.

Friends may call on Monday from 9-11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster where social distancing will occur and masks are mandatory. Private family services will be held with burial in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
