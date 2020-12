Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert C. Hill



age 65, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a challenging battle with an illness.



Services will be held privately. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date for those who would like to help commemorate his memory. Please view Bob's full obituary on Paquelet's website.



Paquelet Funeral Home,



330-833-3222



