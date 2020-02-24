The Repository Obituaries
Robert C. Putman Sr.


1924 - 2020
Robert C. Putman Sr. Obituary
Robert C. Putman, Sr.

95, of Fort Myers, FL and Navarre, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Fort Myers. He was born in Wilmot on July 21, 1924 to the late Raymond and Elsie (Mathey) Putman and was a World War II Marine Corp veteran. He retired from the Norfolk and Western Railroad as a foreman and previously served as police chief in Brewster. He was a sound technician for M.H. Martin Company and Walker Radio. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Miriam (Gessaker) Putman; children, Robert Jr. (Irene) Putman and Candy Morrison; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Sturtzbach; and a son-in-law, Jon Morrision.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Rodney McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call on Wednesday from 1-2:00 PM prior to services.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020
