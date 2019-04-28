|
Robert C. Raebel RPh.,
age 86 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 following a short illness. He was born on Nov. 30, 1932 in Canton to the late Paul W. and Beulah (Summers) Raebel. Bob was a graduate of Canton Lehman High School. He was a graduate of the Pharmacy College of Ohio Northern University and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. Bob owned Finney's Drug Store of Easton Village in North Canton for over 30 years and went on to retire from Mast Pharmacy of Berlin and Millersburg, Ohio. He enjoyed wood-working, built the home in which he lived and in his early years enjoyed coaching little league baseball. Bob and his wife, Janet, were fortunate enough to travel around the U.S.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet (Reichenbach) Raebel of the home; his children, Mitchell (Michelle) Raebel of Canton and Kyle Raebel of North Canton; granddaughter, Hannah Raebel of Canton; his brother, Richard (Beverly) Raebel of Atlanta, Ga., and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton
330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019