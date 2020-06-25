Judy and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories of spending time with you all. You are in my prayers. Love you all.
Robert C. Schirack
passed away peacefully June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Bob was a lifetime resident of Canton, born to parents Leroy and Jessie (Witmer) Schirack on Feb. 27, 1938. Bob attended St. John's Elementary and Central Catholic H.S., graduating in 1957, and then majored in accounting at Kent State University. In 1962, he married Julia (Judy) Seifert, the love of his life and soul mate. He was a lifetime member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton, Ohio, and the Knights of Columbus. Bob started his career as the co-owner of the Big Wedge restaurant, and later worked for Republic Steel. He and Judy owned Burrshire Swim Club for 30 years. He was an elected official as County Commissioner, Councilman-at-Large, and Canton City School Board member. He also served as the Canton City Treasurer for 20 years. Bob wanted everyone to know that his life was filled with happiness and that faith and family were most important to him. He taught us how to work hard and to live each day to the fullest. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Baum family and their amazing Bethany Nursing Home staff who cared for Bob over the past 3+ years.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three siblings, Tom Schirack, Jean Marie Krabill, and Shirley Becherer. He will be greatly missed by loving wife Judy; his sister, Kathleen (Kay) Garren; daughter, Debbie Bryan and grandchildren, Elena (Andrew) Blangger (and great-grandchildren, Maksen and Beau), Maddie (Grady) Hoellrich (great-grandchild, Geordy), and Jacob; daughter, Robbin (Scott) Wiseman and granddaughters, Danielle and Taylor; daughter, Brenda (Joe) Lammlein and grandchildren, Lauren and Alex; and daughter, Shannon (Dan) Driskell and grandsons, Luke and Grant.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, S.T.L. as celebrant. Burial will be Monday at St. John Cemetery. Family and friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION
SERVICES 330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.