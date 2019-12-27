|
Robert C. (Bob) Vignos
age 89, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019. Born on August 10, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary (Becherer) Vignos. He graduated from St. John's High School in 1948 and John Carroll University in 1953. Bob retired as President of the American Mine Door Company where he worked with his brothers, Tom and Larry, in the family-owned business for 30 years. Bob arduously worked long hours leading the many political campaigns for his wife, Jane, who retired as Commissioner of Stark County. Bob had a true passion for music, writing and producing numerous songs predominantly to his wife of 67 years, Jane. Bob and Jane took great pleasure in writing the lyrics and music and producing their successful stage production, Boing.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jane with whom they had seven children; sons, Richard (Colleen), Gregg (Margie), Charles (Kathleen); daughters Cyndi Evanoff, Barbara (Gary) Ware; 13 grandchildren, Andrea, Jackie, Gretchen, Steven, Jeffrey, Danielle, Dominique, Tiffany, Gary, Joseph, Michael, Jonathan, Tyler and eight great grandchildren; brother Larry (Jan). Proceeded in death by his sons, Donald and Douglas; brother, Thomas (Alice).
Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at Lamiell Funeral Home. Service will also be at Lamiell Funeral Home on Monday at 10 am with family friend Rabbi Spitzer officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob's name can be made to CommQuest or Aultman Hospice.
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019