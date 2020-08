In Loving Memory of



Robert "Star"



Card II



Jan. 19, 1979 -



Aug. 21, 2004



Thinking of the day you went away. What a life to take what a bond to break. It's so hard with you not around words can't express what you mean to us.



(As I write this my



heart is breaking)



Missing You ...



Your Family



