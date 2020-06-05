ROBERT CHARLES EHMER
1949 - 2020
Robert Charles Ehmer

71, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born in Massillon on January 4, 1949 to Harold H. and Ella M. (Clapper) Ehmer. Robert served in the United States Army and retired from Fiber Corp Mills. He enjoyed camping and gardening.

He is survived by his sister, Ann Coulter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded by his wife, C. Sue Ehmer; and two brother, Thomas H. Ehmer and William L. Ehmer.

A private graveside inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
