Robert Charles Ehmer
71, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born in Massillon on January 4, 1949 to Harold H. and Ella M. (Clapper) Ehmer. Robert served in the United States Army and retired from Fiber Corp Mills. He enjoyed camping and gardening.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Coulter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded by his wife, C. Sue Ehmer; and two brother, Thomas H. Ehmer and William L. Ehmer.
A private graveside inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
71, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was born in Massillon on January 4, 1949 to Harold H. and Ella M. (Clapper) Ehmer. Robert served in the United States Army and retired from Fiber Corp Mills. He enjoyed camping and gardening.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Coulter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded by his wife, C. Sue Ehmer; and two brother, Thomas H. Ehmer and William L. Ehmer.
A private graveside inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.