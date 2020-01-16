|
|
Robert Craig Jackson
74, of Massillon, Ohio, died peacefully at the Cleveland Clinic on January 14, 2020, surrounded by family, after a very lengthy battle with numerous health problems. Born in Jamestown, New York, on May 3, 1945, to Robert and Dolores Jackson (Forsberg), Craig was a 1963 graduate of Jamestown High School. Craig enlisted in the United States Navy as a Junior in High School and served honorably in the Pacific Fleet aboard the USS Ponchatoula. After dutifully serving his country, Craig entered the apprenticeship program of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing & Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada, Local Union 669. Craig became a Journeyman Pipe Fitter, received his degree in Fire Science from The Pennsylvania State University, and worked as Superintendent of Construction for Ohio Independent Sprinkler. Craig was a proud fifty-two-year member of UA Local 669. Craig was an avid baseball player in his youth and participated in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. His happiest times as a child were the days he spent on his grandparents farm in Stoneham, Pennsylvania, the late Robert Merle and Mae Jackson. He would reminisce about them often. Craig greatly enjoyed returning to Jamestown, spending time at the family home he and Gayle painstakingly restored. Craig was instrumental in his wife, Gayle's political career where he served as treasurer for each of her elections and took tremendous pride in every one of her successes. He was the behind the scenes driving force of each campaign. Craig was a member of the American Legion, the Lakewood, NY, Rod and Gun Club, and the Independent Order of Vikings Ingjald Lodge #65. Craig always believed his true legacy was his family. While his final years were particularly difficult, what kept him going was his love of those closest to him. Craig was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lyda Joyce DeNisco.
He is survived by Gayle, his beloved wife of nearly 52 years; his two children, Robert Shane Jackson (Patricia) of Massillon, and Lisa Campbell (Richard) of Canal Fulton; six grandchildren: Samantha Sabina, Brady Sabina, Whitney Sabina, Connor Campbell, Emma Campbell, and Meg Campbell; his siblings: Judy Jackson, Larry Jackson (Barb), and Larry Schwindler; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and therapists of the Cleveland Clinic for their outstanding care and concern for Craig, especially the exceptional caregivers in the G Building – 10th floor and ICU.
In aligning with Craig's wishes, calling hours will not be held. A private service for the family will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Road N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020