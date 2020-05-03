Robert D. Cheyney Sr.age 84 of Hartville, passed away Friday evening, April 24, 2020 in his residence with his family by his side. He was born March 13, 1936 in Massillon to Cloyse and Martha (Gjertsen) Cheyney. Bob worked as a Sales and Service Representative for Stark Equipment Company in Jackson Township and for Kiko Auction and Realty Company. He was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown.He is survived by his wife, Marianne; daughter, Denise (Brett) Poling of Pickerington; sons, Robert (Rhonda) Cheyney Jr. of Uniontown, Rodney (Kim) Cheyney of Wadsworth, Rick (Jodie) Cheyney of Canton; sister Marty Cheyney of Canton; brother, Owen (Judy) of Massillon; grandchildren, Brooke (Claire) Cheyney-Henry, Jessica (Taylor) Logothetides, Brittany (Matt) Duthrie, Trevor (Michelle) Poling, Erin (Aaron) Guy, Matthew (Christina), Jonathon (Laura), Natalie, Nicholas, Stephen and Samantha and eight great-grandchildren.Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to Advent Lutheran Church Growing our Faith Fund.Arnold - Hartville330-877-9364