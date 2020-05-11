Robert D. Eberhart
1950 - 2020
Robert D. Eberhart

70, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Bob was born on April 15, 1950 in Massillon the son of the late Kenneth Charles and Crystal (Marks) Eberhart. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. Bob was a welder by trade and retired from Midwestern Industries, Inc. after 10 years of service. He was a former member of Christ United Methodist Church. Bob was a huge sports fan, but especially baseball and his favorite teams where the Indians and the Yankees. He also enjoyed fishing, attending the Massillon car shows and football games, collecting old 50's and 60's vinyl records, playing cards (mostly euchre), and crossword puzzles and word scrabble.

He is survived by his son Shawn (Kimberly) Eberhart; grandchildren, Nathan and Madison; brother, Kenneth J. (Janie) Eberhart; sister, Karen C. (Frank) Smith, Jr.; and nieces and nephews, Patricia A. (Patrick) Ryan, Kenneth R. (Pam) Eberhart, Ryan J. (Marie) Smith, and Stephanie C. (Jeff) Jessep.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on May 11, 2020.
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
