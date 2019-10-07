|
Robert D. Heaston
age 77, of Canton, passed away Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. He was born July 2, 1942 in Canton, a son of the late Robert H. and Mary (Numbers) Heaston, and was a life resident. Bob was a 1961 graduate of Timken High School, and retired in 2000 from The Hoover Co., after 34 years' service, where he was a power truck mechanic. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Trustee and was bus director for 25 years. Bob was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO Local #1985 in North Canton, and the Perry Lions Club, which he served as President. He honorably served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce K. Heaston, with whom he celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary on July 23rd; one daughter, Bobbie (James) Dickey, a God-daughter, Billie Jean Christopher; six grandchildren: Katelynn Dickey, Lauren Dickey, Grace Dickey, Jimmy Dickey, Alex Robinson, and Megan Blanke; two brothers, Don "Bud" (Sharyn) Heaston, and Paul (Diana) Heaston.
Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Central Baptist Church with Ed Bennington officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions on Robert's memory may be made to the Central Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 4736 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019