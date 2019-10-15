|
Robert D. Hostetler
84 of Navarre, passed away October 12 at Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born at Canal Fulton, the son of the late Jonas and Elizabeth Mast Hostetler and had been a life resident of the area. A Washington High School graduate with the class of "53". Bob retired from Nickles Bakery where he was a sales rep for 48 years. A member of Beach City United Methodist Church and a Navy veteran.
Bob is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy (Leighley), whom he married January 14, 1976; three daughters; Cindy (Mike) Brown of Massillon, Barbara Spurgeon of North Canton and Lori Manack of Navarre; one son Andrew (Keri) Hostetler of New York; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy (Chuck) Longworth of Massillon and Nora (Dan) Lanehan of Colorado Springs, Colo; special neighbors, Natalie and Darvin Cortez and Brian Wisselgren; nine brothers and sisters are deceased.
A graveside service will be held at Welty's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be made via the Lantzer Funeral Home website.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019