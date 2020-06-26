Robert D. Ickes
86, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020. Born June 10, 1934, in Orrville, Ohio, a son to the late Lloyd and Adele (Nussbaum) Ickes, Bob graduated from Dalton High School with the Class of 1952. He worked in production planning for the J.M. Smucker Co. and retired after 39-1/2 years of faithful service. A member of Faith Community Fellowship in Massillon, Bob placed his family at the center of his life and created a lifetime of valuable lessons and happy memories as the legacy he leaves behind. He showed anyone who was already trying not to stare, what it meant to be an avid and enthusiastic fan of Massillon Tiger Football and loved the hours he and the family spent camping or on the water at Seneca Lake. He enjoyed bowling and accidentally bowled an unsanctioned perfect game while practicing for league play. And did we mention he was really an avid Tiger fan? Really!
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob is predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Joan Marie (Pertl) Ickes; a granddaughter, Brittany; sisters, Merle Jean and Mary and brothers, Donald, Harold and Dick. He is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Piatt) Ickes, of the home; sons, Scott (Linda), of Vancouver, Washington, Tim (Kathy), of Zanesville, Tom (Ronda), of East Canton, Chris (Stacy), of Massillon and Kevan (Tonya), of Arlington, Texas. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ben, Brandon and Bethany, Jennifer, Nicole, Haleigh, Madeline and Emillie, Michael and Tony; great-grandchildren, Katheryn, Joey and Sophia; four step-children; numerous step-grandchildren and a host of wonderful friends and fellow Tiger faithful.
Bob's services will be limited to the immediate family. Others may view the funeral service in a live-stream at www.fcfellowship.org Saturday morning, June 27th, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your condolences and memories are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.