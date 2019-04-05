Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Westview Cemetery
Carrollton., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Bob" Jones


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert D. "Bob" Jones Obituary
Robert D. "Bob" Jones 1928-2019

90, of Carrollton, passed away early Thursday morning April 4, 2019 in his home. A son of the late Edwin and Jennie Barnett Jones, he was born July 21, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. Bob was a partner at McFadden Insurance Agency in Carrollton and active throughout the community.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; two sons, Ed Jones and Chris Jones both of Carrollton; two daughters, Elaine (Scott) Chalfin of Risingsun, Ohio and Elizabeth (Tiffany) Jones of Kent; three grandchildren, Kyle (Mollie) Chalfin, Eric (Katie) Chalfin, and Regan Jones; and two great grandchildren, Nora and Amos. He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service in the funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 South Lisbon Street, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now