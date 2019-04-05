|
Robert D. "Bob" Jones 1928-2019
90, of Carrollton, passed away early Thursday morning April 4, 2019 in his home. A son of the late Edwin and Jennie Barnett Jones, he was born July 21, 1928 in Akron, Ohio. Bob was a partner at McFadden Insurance Agency in Carrollton and active throughout the community.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen; two sons, Ed Jones and Chris Jones both of Carrollton; two daughters, Elaine (Scott) Chalfin of Risingsun, Ohio and Elizabeth (Tiffany) Jones of Kent; three grandchildren, Kyle (Mollie) Chalfin, Eric (Katie) Chalfin, and Regan Jones; and two great grandchildren, Nora and Amos. He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service in the funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 South Lisbon Street, Carrollton, OH 44615.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019