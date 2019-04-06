Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Bob" Jones

Obituary Flowers

Robert D. "Bob" Jones Obituary
Robert D.

"Bob" Jones

Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service in the funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 South Lisbon Street, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.