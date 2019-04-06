|
Robert D.
"Bob" Jones
Funeral services will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service in the funeral Home. Donations may be made in Bob's name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 253 South Lisbon Street, Carrollton, OH 44615.
Dodds Funeral Home
330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
