Robert D. "Sass" Sassaman
80 of Canal Fulton, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born on October 18, 1939 in Newtown Falls, OH, to the late Donald and Eleanor (Blickley) Sassaman, he was a 1957 graduate of Newton Falls High School, attended Kent State University, worked for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and retired from WNIR. Moving to Canal Fulton in the early 1970's, Sass was a fixture on the Northwest Athletic scene for nearly 50 years where he spent countless hours and untold amounts of personal money helping to build the sports programs. He founded and funded WNWR, a school radio station that broadcasted a wide variety of Northwest sports to the community. Sass was dedicated to the Northwest basketball program having served as a bus driver, clock operator, equipment man, and had developed a special bond with the basketball team's managers and ball boys. One of his biggest thrills was the 2004 basketball trips to the State Championship and Northwest's State Runner-up finish. Bob was inducted into the inaugural Northwest Sports Hall of Fame as a contributor.
Bob is survived by cousin, Dorothy Fitch; his Northwest Basketball family and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held SUNDAY, January 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name can be made to the Northwest Boys Basketball team, c/o the Athletic Dept., 8580 Erie Ave. N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020